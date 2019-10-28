Chosen 25 point guard Nimari Burnett said recruitment is winding down

Just two visits in to his four-college official visit schedule, Prolific Prep (Napa, California) combo guard Nimari Burnett has “no idea” where’s he’ll ultimately commit to; what he does know is that his recruitment won’t go past his birthday on Dec. 20.

“I’ll be good to go for Christmas,” said Burnett, who is ranked No. 15 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “At the earliest it’ll be early December. I just have to weigh things out when I’m done with my visits.”

Burnett is down to Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Texas Tech.

He’s already taken officials to Ann Arbor, Tuscaloosa, Lubbock and he visited Oregon this past weekend.

“I’ll weigh things out with my family and go from there,” Burnett said. “Going on these visits can make it harder, but I’m focused on what I want. It’s about the fit for me.”

Burnett wants to play right away with a team that, talent-wise, can legitimately compete for a national title.

“I want to play with great players,” Burnett said. “The biggest thing for me is to win.”

Burnett did a lot of that this summer with Team WhyNot (California), averaging 20 points, four assists and three rebounds a game, despite playing alongside two other Chosen 25 players like his Prolific Prep teammate Jalen Green and Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) point guard Devin Askew.

That trio, plus Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona) point guard Addison Patterson, an Oregon commit, went all the way to the Nike Peach Jam Finals, the toughest tournament of the summer.

Burnett is hoping that his summer success will be a foreshadowing of the success he’ll have at Prolific Prep this season.

“In all humbleness, I think that we’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Burnett said. “We’re really talented, we have great chemistry and we’re deep. Everyone is really hungry so we’re ready to prove it.”

