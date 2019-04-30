Chosen 25 point guard R.J. Hampton will reclassify from 2020 to 2019

Two days after turning in a dominant weekend in his Nike EYBL debut, R.J. Hampton has decided to forgo his senior year of high school and reclassify to 2019.

“I just think it’s time,” Hampton told USA Today Sports. “I want to compete against the best, and I feel like I’m playing at a high level right now; I want to carry it over to the college game next season.”

Moving to 2019 makes Hampton eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft; he ranks No. 6 overall in ESPN’s 2020 Mock Draft.

R.J. Hampton Blog: I’ve officially decided to reclassify to 2019…

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA,” Hampton said. “That’s what I’m working toward.”

Coupled with the news of his reclassification was the news that he has a new school in his top four: Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and now Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders took Duke’s spot in Hampton’s final list.

RELATED: R.J. Hampton named first team ALL-USA

The Blue Devils recently picked up a commitment from Chosen 25 shooting guard Cassius Winston and already have combo guard Boogie Ellis in the class in addition to Tre Jones returning at point guard next season.

“I’m just focused on these schools,” Hampton said. “My plan is to get to all the schools really soon and talk to the coaches and then talk everything out with my family and make a decision.”

RELATED: R.J. Hampton’s stock rose after the NCAA’s first live period

This past weekend, Hampton, who was ranked No. 2 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, posted the second-highest scoring average (28.8 ppg.) in the Nike EYBL.

“I’m excited to have this decision out of the way,” Hampton said. “Now I’ve got one more big decision to go.”