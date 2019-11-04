Chosen 25 QB CJ Stroud talks recruitment journey, says he'll likely make decision on early signing period

C.J. Stroud said his mother was pretty happy about the Division I offer he received over the weekend.

That’s because Stroud would hypothetically be close to home if he decides on the school. Stroud, a Chosen 25 quarterback at Rancho Cucamonga (California), announced on Twitter Sunday that he received an offer from home-state UCLA.

“It’s been kind of cool to see that they’ll take a chance,” Stroud said.

“[My mom] is just happy that I got an offer from somewhere close, cause she was just concerned about me going across the country. But now she kind of understands that I have to do what I have to do.”

One thing Stroud will have to do is narrow down his list of colleges. At the moment, however, he said that all the schools that have given him offers are still in play. He has received an offer from more than 15 schools thus far.

For visits, he is going to Oregon on Nov. 30, and Georgia and Ohio State in December. The quarterback said he will probably make his decision on the early signing period, which is on Dec. 18 for football players committing to Division I schools.

“There’s kinda not been one school that has really stuck out,” Stroud said. “All of them kind of stick out in a sense.”

Stroud has already made one commitment pretty recently: The All-American Bowl. He announced that he would be playing in the game in October, and on Monday he was presented with his jersey.

“I’ve been watching those games since I was little,” Stroud said about the All-American Bowl. “Just having the opportunity to see myself and be in that jersey is just a dream come true and I can nothing else but thank God for it.”

Stroud’s Rancho Cucamonga team is 7-3 and has its first playoff game of the season Friday against Murrieta (California) Valley.

“I just want everybody to stay consistent, stay level-headed and know that each play we need to be locked in 100% each game … No matter if we think they’re good or not.”