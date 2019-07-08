Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Arik Gilbert, Tight End, Marietta (Ga.)

USA Today Sports

Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Football

By July 8, 2019

Arik Gilbert
School: Marietta (Ga.)
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-6/245
Considering: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma
Noteworthy: Gilbert has great size and hands and the speed and quickness to play tight end or wide receiver.

