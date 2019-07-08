All good things must come to an end.

Arik Gilbert School: Marietta (Ga.) Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-6/245 Considering: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma Noteworthy: Gilbert has great size and hands and the speed and quickness to play tight end or wide receiver.

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Arik Gilbert, Tight End, Marietta (Ga.)

