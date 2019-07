All good things must come to an end.

Bryan Bresee School: Damascus (Maryland) Position: Defensive Tackle Height/Weight: 6-5/290 College: Clemson Noteworthy: Bresee is a physically imposing bully of a pass rusher, who uses his size, quickness, explosion and a wide variety of evasion maneuvers to punish his opponent.

