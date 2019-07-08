Bryce Young
School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-0/185
College: USC
Noteworthy: Bryce is dangerous, whether he’s creating with his feet or picking the defense apart through the air. A polished and efficient passer, Young uses his athleticism and IQ to beat teams.
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)Photo: St. John Bosco Football
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Football
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Bryce Young