Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

July 8, 2019

Bryce Young
School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-0/185
College: USC
Noteworthy: Bryce is dangerous, whether he’s creating with his feet or picking the defense apart through the air. A polished and efficient passer, Young uses his athleticism and IQ to beat teams.

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bryce Young, Quarterback, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
