C.J. Stroud

School: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

Position: Pro-Style Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3/195

Considering: Baylor, California, Oregon, Utah, Washington State

Noteworthy: Stroud is a skilled passer with the precision to hit tight windows as well deep balls. Stroud’s timing is impeccable, and his reads tend to be the right call.