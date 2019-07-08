Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Demond Demas, Wide Receiver, Tomball (Texas)

USA Today Sports

July 8, 2019

Demond Demas
School: Tomball (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3//190
College: : Texas A&M
Noteworthy: Demas is an exceptional athlete, who doubles as a track star, and uses his athleticism to his advantage in every facet of the game.

