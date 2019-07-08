USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Desmond Evans, Defensive End, Lee County (Sanford, N.C.)

Photo: Don Callahan/InsideCarolina via 247Sports

Football

Desmond Evans
School: Lee County (Sanford, N.C.)
Position: Weak-Side Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-6/235
Considering: Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina
Noteworthy: Evans is super quick and agile and that translates into domination against the run and as a pass rusher.

