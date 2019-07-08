USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Drew Sanders, Athlete, Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Photo: 247 Sports

Football

By July 8, 2019

By: |

Drew Sanders
School: Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College: Alabama
Noteworthy: Sanders is the type of player that you just put on the field because no matter where he’s at he’ll be productive. Sanders uses his size, strength and athleticism to dominate in various facets.

