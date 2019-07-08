Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Drew Sanders, Athlete, Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Drew Sanders
School: Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-5/230
College: Alabama
Noteworthy: Sanders is the type of player that you just put on the field because no matter where he’s at he’ll be productive. Sanders uses his size, strength and athleticism to dominate in various facets.
