Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Franck Kepnang, Westtown

Franck Kepnang
School: Westtown School (Westchester, Penn.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-10
Weight: 220
College: Undecided
Kepnang uses his wide frame to keep defenders off balance and couples that with good hands to finish plays and rebound well.
