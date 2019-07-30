USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Franck Kepnang, Westtown

Franck Kepnang

School: Westtown School (Westchester, Penn.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-10
Weight: 220
College: Undecided

Kepnang uses his wide frame to keep defenders off balance and couples that with good hands to finish plays and rebound well.

