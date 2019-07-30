USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: J.T. Thor, Huntington Prep

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: J.T. Thor, Huntington Prep

Boys Basketball

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: J.T. Thor, Huntington Prep

By July 29, 2019

By: |

J.T. Thor

School: Huntington (W.Va.) Prep
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-10
Weight: 195
College: Undecided

Thor is a versatile southpaw who efficiently knocks down the perimeter jump shot and finishes with his percentage shots in the paint.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Chosen 25, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/chosen-25-recruiting-profile-j-t-thor-huntington-prep?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: J.T. Thor, Huntington Prep

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward J.T. Thor.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.