Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: J.T. Thor, Huntington Prep

J.T. Thor
School: Huntington (W.Va.) Prep
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-10
Weight: 195
College: Undecided
Thor is a versatile southpaw who efficiently knocks down the perimeter jump shot and finishes with his percentage shots in the paint.
School: Huntington (W.Va.) Prep
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-10
Weight: 195
College: Undecided
Thor is a versatile southpaw who efficiently knocks down the perimeter jump shot and finishes with his percentage shots in the paint.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SF Jonathan Kuminga.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SF Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward Paolo Banchero.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 PG Jaden Hardy.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SG Max Christie.
Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward Moussa Diabate.