Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale

Photo: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Boys Basketball

By July 29, 2019

Johnathan Lawson

School: Wooddale High School (Memphis, Tenn.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-6
Weight: 170
College: Undecided

Lawson is a long and athletic slasher who finishes plays and guards multiple positions on the defensive end.

