Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale

Johnathan Lawson
School: Wooddale High School (Memphis, Tenn.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-6
Weight: 170
College: Undecided
Lawson is a long and athletic slasher who finishes plays and guards multiple positions on the defensive end.
