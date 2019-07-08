Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Jordan Burch, Defensive End, Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.)

USA Today Sports

Jordan Burch
School: Hammond School (Columbia, S.C.)
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
Considering: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina
Noteworthy: Burch uses his athleticism to maneuver around slower offensive linemen and his quick first steps to get where he wants to in the backfield.

