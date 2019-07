All good things must come to an end.

Julian Fleming School: Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pa.) Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-2/200 College: : Ohio State Noteworthy: Fleming is a matchup nightmare for most corners because of his elite athleticism and speed (4.3). Fleming also boasts a 43-inch vertical leap.

