Justin Flowe

School: Upland (Calif.)

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2/230

Considering: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Texas, among many others

Noteworthy: Flowe is arguably the most feared linebacker patrolling the gridiron in the country. He combines size and agility to consistently stop the run and wreak havoc on the opposing team’s backfield.