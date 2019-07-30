Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 center Chet Holmgren.

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward Moussa Diabate.

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 PG Jaden Hardy.

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward Paolo Banchero.

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SF Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SF Jonathan Kuminga.

Christie is an elite shooter with the ability to create his own shot and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

https://usatodayhss.com/2019/chosen-25-recruiting-profile-max-christie-rolling-meadows?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Max Christie, Rolling Meadows

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 SG Max Christie.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.