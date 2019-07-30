Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Max Christie, Rolling Meadows

Max Christie
School: Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High School
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-4
Weight: 170
College: Undecided
Christie is an elite shooter with the ability to create his own shot and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.
