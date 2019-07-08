Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.)

USA Today Sports

Michael Mayer
School: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.)
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight:6-5/240
College: Notre Dame
Noteworthy: Mayer is a load with great footwork and quickness which allow him to get open and created after the catch. Mayer has a high IQ and uses his athleticism and great hands to dominate opposing players.

