Michael Mayer
School: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.)
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight:6-5/240
College: Notre Dame
Noteworthy: Mayer is a load with great footwork and quickness which allow him to get open and created after the catch. Mayer has a high IQ and uses his athleticism and great hands to dominate opposing players.
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Ky.)
Football
Michael Mayer