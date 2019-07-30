Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Moussa Diabate, DME Academy

Moussa Diabate
School: DME Academy (Arcadia, Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-9
Weight: 185
College: Undecided
Diabate is a wiry and versatile forward with a relentless motor and high basketball IQ, which allows him to dominate the competition.
