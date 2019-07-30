USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Moussa Diabate, DME Academy

Photo: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Moussa Diabate, DME Academy

Boys Basketball

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Moussa Diabate, DME Academy

By July 29, 2019

By: |

Moussa Diabate

School: DME Academy (Arcadia, Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-9
Weight: 185
College: Undecided

Diabate is a wiry and versatile forward with a relentless motor and high basketball IQ, which allows him to dominate the competition.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Chosen 25, Recruiting Profile

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/chosen-25-recruiting-profile-moussa-diabate-dme-academy?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Moussa Diabate, DME Academy

Check out the recruiting profile of Chosen 25 forward Moussa Diabate.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.