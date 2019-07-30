Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Hamilton

Patrick Baldwin Jr.
School: Hamilton High School (Sussex, Wis.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-10
Weight: 205
College: Undecided
Baldwin in a matchup nightmare and uses his exceptional versatility to dominate the game on both ends of the floor.
