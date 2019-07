Reggie Grimes

School: Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Position: Weak-Side Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-4/240

Considering: Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Noteworthy: Grimes is a dual threat; with his superior athleticism and strength he’s able to control the line of scrimmage and pressure the quarterback on blitzes.