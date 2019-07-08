USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Sav'ell Smalls, Linebacker, Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)

Photo: Brandon Huffman/247Sports

Football

By July 8, 2019

Sav’ell Smalls
School: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3/230
Considering: Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Washington State, Washington
Noteworthy: Smalls is one of the hardest hitting high school football players in the country, with the speed and feel for the game that allows him to dominate.

