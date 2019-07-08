Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Tate Ratledge, Offensive Tackle, Darlington (Rome, Ga.)

Tate Ratledge
School: Darlington (Rome, Ga.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-6/310
College: Georgia
Noteworthy: Ratledge is quick off the ball and has great hands and footwork, which allow him to protect his area and run block.
