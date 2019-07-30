Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Terrence Clarke, Brewster Academy

USA Today Sports

Terrence Clarke

School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-6
Weight: 190
College: Undecided

Clarke is a super competitor with elite skill which allows him to dominate the opposition in a variety of different ways.

