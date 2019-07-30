Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton picks Georgia

Throughout his highly publicized recruitment, Buchanan High School (Clovis, California) running back Kendall Milton has maintained that the biggest thing he’d factor in to his ultimate college decision is immediate playing time.

“The biggest thing I’ll be looking at is the roster,” Milton wrote in his USA Today Sports blog “He KENDoitALL. “Because I want to be one of the guys that gets in there and plays right away and after three years goes off to the NFL.”

To that end, Milton picked Georgia over Alabama, Ohio State and LSU on Monday night, joining the elite contingent of great Georgia running backs like Herschel Walker, Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb.

“Coach (Dell) McGee is just like me, he’s a calm person until it’s time for war,” Milton said of Georgia’s running backs coach. “Coach Kirby (Smart), he’s got that animal in him. I’m just ready to get there and get this natty.”

Milton, ranked No. 15 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, picked the Bulldogs after visiting each of the four schools over the past two months.

In his last two seasons at Buchanan, Milton has rushed for 2,851 yards and 52 touchdowns. He was named to the ALL-USA California First Team Offense in 2018.

In Milton the Bulldogs are getting one of the most physical and evasive running backs in the country, with the innate ability to run through contact and turn on speed bursts on a dime.

Milton was one of the top running backs at The Opening Finals earlier this month, claiming the “Alpha Dog” award, which is given to the camp’s top running back daily.

His 4.59-second 40-yard dash time was among the fastest for running backs at the prestigious camp.

Milton’s commitment gives Georgia it’s third five-star recruit in the class, joining St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) linebacker Mekhail Sherman and Lithonia (Georgia) High School offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

