USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton set to announce college decision

Photo: 247 Sports

Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton set to announce college decision

Football

Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton set to announce college decision

By July 26, 2019

By: |

Clovis Buchanan High School (California) running back Kendall Milton is set to announce his college choice on Monday at 8 p.m. (ET, CBS Sports); he’ll choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Football Player Rankings

Milton, ranked No. 15 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, has visited each school in the last two months: Ohio State on May 31, LSU on June 7, Georgia on June 14 and Alabama got the final visit on June 21.

Milton was one of the top running backs at The Opening Finals earlier this month, claiming the “Alpha Dog” award, which is given to the camp’s top running back daily.

RELATED: The Kendall Milton Blog

His 4.59-second 40-yard dash time was among the fastest for running backs at the camp.

Milton was named to the ALL-USA California First Team Offense in 2018.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , Chosen 25, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/chosen-25-running-back-kendall-milton-set-to-announce-college-decision?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Chosen 25 running back Kendall Milton set to announce college decision
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.