Chosen 25 SG Brandon Boston headed to Sierra Canyon

By July 19, 2019

Sierra Canyon is making a strong case for the No. 1 spot in the USA Today Super 25 basketball rankings this winter.

After adding elite wing Ziaire Williams, earlier today the Trailblazers nabbed five-star shooting guard Brandon Boston, who will transfer from Norcross (Georgia) High School for his senior year.

Boston is ranked No. 11 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 — with everyone from Duke to Kentucky in pursuit.

Boston was one of the top players in the Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 22 points a game with AOT (Georgia).

Boston and Williams will join Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Terren Frank and Ziare Wade.

Chosen 25 shooting guard Brandon Boston is headed to Sierra Canyon.

