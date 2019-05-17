USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 small forward Precious Achiuwa commits to Memphis

May 17, 2019

To say that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is having a big week would be putting it mildly; three days after picking up Mission Bay High School (San Diego, Calif.) convo guard Boogie Ellis after he decommited from Duke, Hardaway snagged another star in Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward Precious Achiuwa on Friday.

Achiuwa is the Tigers’ third player ranked in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25.

This past season, Achiuwa, who checks in at No. 10 overall in the Chosen 25, averaged 15 points a game for the Eagles, who went all the way to the GEICO Nationals semifinals in April. He was also named to the ALL-USA Boys Basketball Third Team.

Achiuwa joins Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Chosen 25, to form one of the top frontcourts in college basketball next season.

