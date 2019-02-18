Chosen 25 star Jaemyn Brakefield is ’50-50’ on reclassifying to 2019

Jaemyn Brakefield is a 6-foot-9, 210-pounder with versatility that gives him the ever-elusive “position-less” label on the court.

That’s attractive to the schools recruiting him, so much so that they are inquiring about him taking his talents to college a year ahead of schedule.

“Coaches are talking to me about it more and more,” said Brakefield, who hails from Huntington (W.Va.) Prep. “I, honestly, wasn’t really thinking about it before they brought it up. It made me think more and now I’m really looking in to it.”

As it stands, Brakefield said he’s “50-50” on whether he’ll make the leap or not, and he’s already met with the school to make sure that he’s on par academically to reclass.

“I’m all good there,” Brakefield said. “I’m just talking things over with my family and my coach and seeing where I’m at with everything.”

Last summer, Brakefield led the adidas Gauntlet in scoring, averaging 27 points a game for OSAG (Miss.), and this season he’s averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds a game for Huntington Prep.

Brakefield said that Duke has talked to him the most about the reclass option; Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State, Auburn and other schools are also onboard to take him next season.

Still, as nice as it feels to be wanted, Brakefield pointed out that there are majors “cons” to reclassifying as well.

“I still have goals of wanting to be a McDonald’s All American and things like that,” he said. “Then it’s just the thought of what’s the rush? I’m gonna take time and make the best decision for me. I don’t really have a timetable for when I’ll know, but it’s a strong possibility.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY