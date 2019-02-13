USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 star Scottie Barnes announces his top eight schools

University High School in Fort Lauderdale has no shortage of star power this season with Chosen 25 players Vernon Carey and Scottie Barnes.

Carey is committed to Duke for college basketball, and judging by Barnes’ top eight, which he announced on Twitter Wednesday, there’s a chance that the high school teammates could pair up in college.

Barnes listed Kentucky, Oregon, California-Berkeley, Kansas, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and the Blue Devils as his final choices of where to play.

Nothing is official yet, but 247 Sports has Barnes’ crystal ball prediction as a 50-50 split between Oregon and Syracuse, which might change soon, considering Barnes did not list the Orange as one of his final eight teams Wednesday.

Barnes ranks as the best small forward in the country, the third best overall player and the No. 1 player in his state of Florida for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports.

The question remains: which school do you think Barnes will pick?

