Chosen 25 star Scottie Barnes is headed to Florida State

On Sunday, Montverde (Florida) Academy forward Scottie Barnes told USA Today Sports that he wants to run the point in college, and of his four schools – Florida State, Kentucky, Oregon and Miami – only the Seminoles were recruiting the 6-foot-7 all-everything star as a floor general.

“That makes them more attractive,” Barnes told USA Today Sports.

A day later, that attraction yielded a commitment.

“I am proud to be announcing that next year I will be playing for Coach Hamilton and his staff at Florida State University,” Barnes said via Twitter. “To all the coaches, mentors, teachers, and family members that have molded and helped me to get to this point in my journey thank you!”

This summer, Barnes thrived at the point with NightRydas Elite (Florida), averaging 20 points, 7.6 rebounds and seven assists a game and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 3-to-1.

Barnes, who is ranked No. 10 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, is the Seminoles third commit from the 2020 class thus far.

