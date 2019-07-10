Chosen 25 stars highlight 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff

Five players ranked in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 high school football recruiting rankings will open their senior seasons on national TV as a part of the ESPN High School Football Kickoff Aug. 23-25.

Over the three-day span, seven games will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App.

The event kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN 2) featuring Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, North Carolina) against Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, South Carolina).

At 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), which checked in at No. 3 in the Way Too Early Super 25, will face De La Salle High School (Concord, California).

The Raiders feature star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, ranked No. 20 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

Other Chosen 25 players participating include Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania) High School wide receiver Julian Fleming, an Ohio State commit who is ranked No. 4, Hammond School (Columbia, South Carolina), defensive end Jordan Burch, who is ranked No. 3, Buchanan High School (Clovis, California) running back Kendall Milton, who is ranked No. 15, and St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California) quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, a Clemson commit who is ranked No. 12.

