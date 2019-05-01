Chosen 25: 2020 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 2020 Boys Basketball rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on current production – high school or spring/summer – on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

CHOSEN 25: 2019 Boys Basketball Player Rankings

UPDATED: 5/1/19

1. Sharife Cooper McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) Point Guard / 6-0 / 155 College: Undecided Cooper is nearly impossible to guard and has an innate feel for all aspects of the game. He’s an elite scorer and playmaker who makes everyone on the court better and dominates every defender he faces.

2. Evan Mobley Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) Center / 6-11 / 210 College: Undecided Mobley is a super-active and agile big with a relentless motor and versatility that allows him to stuff the stat sheet and dominate in multiple ways on both ends of the floor.

3. Jalen Green San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) Combo Guard / 6-5 / 165 College: Undecided Green is a super athlete who is impossible to keep out of the lane and has the size and ability to dominate games. He’s an elite playmaker who adds the “wow” factor in every game.

4. Greg Brown Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) Forward / 6-7 / 180 College: Undecided Brown is super-active and seems to attack the rim with a ferociousness that can’t be taught. His athleticism, length and motor make him effective on both ends of the floor.

5. Cade Cunningham Montverde Academy (Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Cunningham is a workhorse of a forward, whose versatility and toughness translate into dominance on the court.

6. Scottie Barnes University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Forward / 6-7 / 180 College: Undecided Barnes can run the point, dominate post players or thread-the-needle with crisp passes, all while guarding all five positions.

7. Isaiah Todd Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Forward / 6-10 / 200 College: Undecided Todd, arguably, has the most NBA potential of any player in the loaded class and is versatile enough to dominate on the low block, take his man off the dribble and knock down the three.

8. Jaden Springer IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 170 College: Undecided Springer is a shifty guard who maneuvers his way into the lane at-will, can knock down the perimeter jump shot efficiently and is an elite finisher.

9. Jalen Johnson Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.) Forward / 6-8 / 220 College: Undecided Johnson is one of the toughest players to guard because he can hurt you in multiple ways all over the floor. He makes his teammates better and he wins.

10. N’Faly Dante Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.) Center / 6-11 / 230 College: Undecided Dante is a long, athletic big with a high motor and a propensity for volleyball-spiking shots.

11. Brandon Boston Norcross (Ga.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Boston is a long, rangy guard who creates matchup problems with his frame and effects the game in multiples ways on both ends of the floor. Boston has been compared to Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram.

12. Kyree Walker Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 215 College: Undecided Walker combines quickness and athleticism to get into the lane often and finish with thunderous dunks. He’s also an elite defender with the size and ability to guard multiple positions.

13. Josh Christopher Mayfair (Bellflower, Calif.) Shooting Guard / 6-4 / 190 College: Undecided Christopher is efficient from NBA range and can step in and knock it down from mid-range. He uses his size masterfully and has a great motor.

14. Cameron Thomas Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) Shooting Guard / 6-3/ 180 College: Undecided Thomas is a super athlete who can fill it up from all different areas on the court, get into the lane and finish efficiently and lock up defensively.

15. Jalen Suggs Minnehaha Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.) Point Guard / 6-3 / 180 College: Undecided Suggs is a heady point guard who’s strong with the ball, gets into the lane and makes his teammates better. Suggs doubles as a star quarterback at Minnehaha Academy.

16. Jaemyn Brakefield Huntington Prep (W.Va.) Forward / 6-9 / 170 College: Undecided Brakefield is a multi-talented scorer, who uses his size and length to dominate the opposition on both ends of the floor.

17. Walker Kessler Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Ga.) Center / 6-10 / 220 College: Undecided Kessler is a skilled big man who can finish with either hand, knockdown the 15-footer and change shots on the defensive end.

18. Ziaire Williams Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) Small Forward / 6-7 / 176 College: Undecided Williams is a long and wiry wing with the ability to maneuver into the lane and finish efficiently. Williams can also knock down the perimeter jump shot consistently and has the ability to guard multiple positions around the floor.

19. Isaiah Jackson SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) Forward / 6-9 / 185 College: Undecided Jackson is a super athlete with a strong body and the ability to maneuver and finish strong in the paint. He’s also got the ability to keep the defense off balance with his perimeter shooting ability.

20. Hunter Dickinson DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) Center / 6-11 / 225 College: Undecided Dickinson is a big and strong post player who masterfully uses those attributes to his advantage to dominate in the paint. Dickinson has great hands and can finish with both.

21. Adam Miller Morgan Park (Chicago) Shooting Guard / 6-3 / 175 College: Undecided Miller is a lightning quick southpaw who can play either guard position. He gets into the lane at-will and uses his elite athleticism to finish strong.

22. Caleb Love Christian Brothers (St. Louis, Mo.) Small Forward / 6-3 / 173 College: Undecided Love is nearly impossible to stay in front of, getting into the lane at-will and using his athleticism to finish plays with authority. Love is also a knockdown shooter from the perimeter and sees the court exceptionally well.

23. Moses Moody Montverde Academy (Fla.) Shooting Guard / 6-5 / 180 College: Undecided Moody is a marksman from anywhere on the court with driving ability and the size to finish efficiently.

24. Jabri Abdur-Rahim Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) Small Forward / 6-5 / 185 College: Undecided Abdur-Rahim is the son of Olympic gold medalist and retired NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Jabri is a tough, versatile wing who gets into the lane at-will and finishes efficiently.

25. Addison Patterson Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) Shooting Guard / 6-6 / 180 College: Undecided Patterson can play either guard position and is masterful at breaking his man down off the dribble and either pulling up or getting into the lane and finishing or dishing. Great size and great feel for the game.

Player rankings will be updated throughout the year as more information becomes available.