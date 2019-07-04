Chosen 25 wing Jalen Johnson is off the board to Duke

From this point on, July 4 will have a whole new significance for Nicolet High School (Glendale, Wisconsin) wing Jalen Johnson, the 6-foot-6 star ended his recruitment Thursday picking Duke over Kentucky, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Johnson has been one of the top players in the Nike EYBL this season, averaging 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game for Phenom University (Wisconsin), which sits at 11-2 headed into Nike Peach Jam next week.

In Johnson the Devils gain arguably the most gifted slasher in the country; he attacks the rim with the type of aggression that is near impossible to slow down, let alone stop.

Johnson is also an efficient shooter and a capable defender.

Last season, Johnson, ranked No. 9 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, led Nicolet to a 27-1 record. The Knights finished No. 8 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

Johnson is Duke’s second commitment from the 2020 class, joining Paul VI Catholic High School (Fairfax, Virginia) point guard Jeremy Roach.

