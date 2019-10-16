Four-star lineman Chris Morris, Arkansas' top prospect, commits to Texas A&M

Four-star offensive lineman Chris Morris committed to Texas A&M, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. He picked the Aggies over Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The announcement comes five days after Morris’ official visit to Texas A&M. He took an official visit to Tennessee on June 21.

“I would have to say my second school was OU,” Morris said. “I didn’t get a chance to take my official visit there. I visited maybe once or twice but its all about building relationships and I felt that Texas A&M built a better relationship.”

Morris said he felt a strong connection with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“He’s like a coach, mentor, almost a dad figure. I just feel his vibe and I think he’s the best coach for me in this position and moving up in life,” Morris said.

The 6-foot-4, 287 pound senior is the top college football prospect in Arkansas for the Class of 2020, and the No. 3 offensive-guard in the country according to the 247Sports composite. He’s the top-rated offensive line prospect in the Aggies’ recruiting class, which is ranked No. 7 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC.

I never thought I’d see this day. I went from odds being stacked against me to college offers being stacked up for me. I’m so blessed to be able to share….My college commitment! 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/UM77nzqqS2 — Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) October 16, 2019

Morris, who attended Freedom Prep last year, led the Eagles to their first Class 1A state quarterfinal appearance and didn’t give up a sack all season.

He was ruled ineligible by the TSSAA this summer when he transferred to Central despite moving within the school’s zone because Freedom Prep’s zone is considered citywide.

Because of this, the No. 1 prospect on the inaugural Commercial Appeal Dandy Dozen list, transferred to West Memphis (Arkansas) where he is playing this season. The Blue Devils are 2-4.

Morris said that he plans to sign during the early period in December and enroll in college early.