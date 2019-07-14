Chris Morris, Tevin Carter among 5 Memphis prospects transferring to Ravenwood, guardian says

Five Memphis Central college football prospects, including four-star lineman Chris Morris and prized quarterback Tevin Carter, plan to transfer to Ravenwood in Williamson County, their guardian Melvin Cole told The Commercial Appeal on Saturday.

Carter and Morris were ruled ineligible by the TSSAA after transferring to Central from Freedom Prep because Freedom Prep has a system-wide school zone that includes all of Memphis.

The move to Ravenwood would make them eligible due to a bona fide change of address. Cole plans to move into the Ravenwood school district next week.

“I feel that it’s a smart move for my senior year,” said Morris.

Earlier this summer, Reggie Grimes II, the top prospect in Tennessee, transferred from Mt. Juliet to Ravenwood, which made the 6A semifinals last year. Grimes is currently ineligible by TSSAA transfer rules and must file a hardship.

“Obviously the TSSAA ruling, and we have a good relationship with Grimes and his father, so it worked out pretty well,” said Cole when asked why the prospects will attend Ravenwood.

Morris is the No. 87 prospect in the Class of 2020 and No. 3 in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. The first-team Commercial Appeal All-Metro selection didn’t allow any sacks last season.

Carter, a 6-3 sophomore quarterback, holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee, among others. He began receiving offers as an eighth-grader at Freedom Prep.

Also moving is Renard Gwynn, a three-star junior defensive end who has offers including Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Memphis.

Tamerius Bell, a sophomore defensive back, has an offer from Baylor. Terry Carter, a junior defensive lineman, has an offer from Tulane.

Ravenwood coach Matt Daniels said that he was unaware of the transfers when asked by the USA TODAY Network on Saturday.