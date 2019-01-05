Four-star CB Chris Steele chooses 'DBU' Florida during All-American Bowl

After a long commitment road, Chris Steele has announced what seems to be his final commitment.

The St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) star CB will be attending Florida.

“They always say that home is where the heart is, and my heart is with the real ‘DBU,'” Steele said on the NBC broadcast. “I’m a Florida Gator.”

He immediately becomes the top-rated player in Florida’s 2019 recruiting class and the second four-star cornerback of the group.

Prior to his commitment, Florida had the No. 15 class in the country and No. 7 in the SEC. After, it jumped to No. 11 and 5, respectively.

“They have a tradition of producing those DBs,” Steele said. “Coach (Dan) Mullen and his staff, I felt the best in the country, and I felt we could win some national championships together.”

Steele will be bringing his talents from the west coast to the east. This season, he was named to the ALL-USA First Team Defense with 32 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended.

This is the end of Steele’s lengthy recruiting process in which he had been committed to hometown USC and UCLA at different points, along with silent commitments to Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports.