ALL-USA DB Chris Steele commits to Oregon after leaving Florida

It looks like 2018 ALL-USA First Team Defense selection Chris Steele’s recruitment process is finally over.

Of course, we said that in January when he committed to Florida. But unforeseeable circumstances can rightfully change things, as they did in his case.

But it looks like it’s finally, finally over.

On Tuesday, Steele committed to play football for the Oregon Ducks. He posted a graphic to Twitter with a message:

“I have learned the secret of being content. In any and every situation, I can do all things through GOD who gives me strength.”

Oregon had been one of the schools he was considering when he made his college announcement at the All-American Bowl in January.

I now know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have everything I’ve ever wanted. I have learned the secret of being content. In any and every situation, I can do all things through GOD who gives me strength…Ready to get to Eugene and ball! #LongLiveBigBruce🖤🦆 pic.twitter.com/QIomrC5L1w — 🌹🖤 (@KinggChris7) May 14, 2019

“(Coach Donte Williams) is like a big brother to me,” Steele told 247Sports prior to his Florida announcement at the AAB.

“The opportunity to play for somebody who is going to care about me off the field but at the same time is going to develop me better than other people, it’s a win-win situation.”

Instead of the Ducks, he went with Florida. It appeared to be the end of a long recruitment road in which Steele was, at different times during his high school career, committed to USC and UCLA and had silent commitments to Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma.

But Steele entered the transfer portal less than a week ago. A report from the Gainesville Sun, which Steele retweeted, said it stemmed from roommate issues with quarterback Jalon Jones.

Steele had requested a room change as early as January, the outlet reported, but the school said there would not be a change until summer.

In April, Jones was accused of sexually assaulting two girls in the apartment within a half-hour timeframe. Steele’s name appeared on the police report – though he was not accused of wrongdoing, he lived in the location the incidents took place.

His father tweeted about the incident before putting his account on private, stating “Your last name as a man is with you forever and even transcends death, when that name is even remotely associated with something so appalling, you have to take a stand.”

Steele returned home to California, where he was part of the 2019 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) class before graduating early and enrolling at Florida.

He moved quickly, committing to Oregon on Tuesday.

ESPN reported Steele will fight for immediate eligibility with the Ducks.

Whether or not he gets eligibility, Steele will not count toward the Oregon class because he took part in a “full term” of Florida practices, according to 247Sports.