Duncanville (Texas) 4-star S Chris Thompson Jr. commits to Auburn

Chris Thompson Jr. one of the numerous collegiate football recruits at Texas Class 6A runners-up Duncanville, is known to be a Texas fan. He’s long been considered a likely Longhorns commit … until Sunday, when he rejected a future in Austin for one in Auburn, Alabama.

Thompson Jr., a four-star safety prospect for the Panthers, committed to Auburn ahead of fellow contenders Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and USC. In announcing his decision, Thompson tweeted out a commitment video that included text from a LeBron James quote stressing the importance of leaving home.

If that wasn’t a tell that Thompson Jr. was headed out of state, we don’t know what is.

If you never leave, you never learn… Be comfortable with being uncomfortable ~ Lebron #COMMITTED 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/ymEFnBS5u4 — ChrisThompsonJr (@cdotcaash_) August 4, 2019

Naturally, it’s still relatively early in the 2020 recruiting process and it’s possible that he changes his mind and opts for one of his other chasers. Still, the finality of his announcement makes that seem as unlikely as his commitment to Auburn previously seemed on its own.

Now Thompson will return his focus to Duncanville’s 2019 campaign, where he’ll team with future Texas quarterback/athlete Ja’Quinden Jackson to try and send the Panthers back to the state finals in their backyard at AT&T Stadium.