Chris Tyree, the fastest man in HS football, is ‘100 percent’ committed to Notre Dame

It’s a common practice among elite high school football players who are committed to a college to entertain the advances of other schools trying to lure them away.

Thomas Dale High School (Chesapeake, Virginia) running back Chris Tyree is not one of those players.

“I get why players still take visits even though they’re committed, but that’s not for me,” said Tyree, a rising senior. “I’m 100 percent committed to Notre Dame, and I’m not looking at any other schools.”

Good news for the Fighting Irish since Tyree is the fastest high school football player in the country.

Tyree won his second consecutive Fastest Man Competition at The Opening Finals in early July, clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds. That’s slightly faster than his 4.38-second mark last year.

“It was important to me to defend my title,” Tyree said. “I felt like I played well overall there. I just wanted to prove that I’m one of the top players in the country; I feel like I did that.”

Tyree committed to Notre Dame on May 23 and added “more than 7,000 followers” on Instagram as a result. He does, however, keep a line of communication open to Alabama “because of the close relationship I built with them.”

Still, Tyree was clear that “only Notre Dame” would get visits from him in the future.

“I think coaches know that I’m not the kind of guy that wavers,” Tyree said. “I’ve been in this process way too long, and I’ve been on all of those visits. It’s a fun experience to take officials, but, for me, I know what I want, and Notre Dame has it.”

