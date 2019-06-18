Christian Fauria's son, 3-star TE Caleb Fauria, commits to Colorado

Caleb Fauria is one fo the top senior football prospects in the state of Massachusetts. That doesn’t mean he’s a top player overall, of course

Fauria, the son of former Patriots tight end turned Boston radio host Christian Fauria, committed to his Dad’s alma mater, Colorado, on Monday. While Fauria might not be the most exciting recruit, the top-10 prospect from Massachusetts already measures at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

It’s that potential in Fauria’s size and some of the skills he has already flashed that made the Bishop Feehan (North Attleboro, Mass.) star emerge as a bona fide Power 5 school’s roster spot.

Fauria picked Colorado three days after wrapping up an early weekend visit to Boulder.

The Massachusetts native picked the Buffaloes ahead of 13 other scholarship offers. It remains unknown if he plans to graduate early and join the program in spring of 2020.