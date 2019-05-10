Christian Knapczyk gets walk-off single, walks away with Super 25 Baseball Top Star win

Christian Knapczyk had himself a pretty perfect day at the plate on May 4, going 4-for-4 and driving home the walk-off run for Joliet (Ill.) Catholic.

For his performance in the Hilltoppers’ 4-3 win over Carmel (Mundelein, Ill.), Knapczyk was voted the Super 25 Baseball Top Star for Week 8.

He garnered 5,136 votes, which was more than 37% of the total.

FULL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star, Week 8

Knapczyk beat out Dustin Bermudez, who pitched a complete game three-hit shutout in a 1-0 playoff win for Hamilton (Ariz.) on April 30.

Bermudez finished the week with 3,972 votes, almost 29% of the poll.

In third place was Kyle Hannon of Red Land (Pa.). Hannon, who accumulated 1,667 votes — about 12 percent of all voters — went 2-for-4 with three RBI on April 30.

Two other players — Jonathan French of Parkview (Ga.) and Beau Coffman of Saint Xavier (Louisville) — received more than 1,000 votes apiece as well.

But like the May 4 game, Knapczyk came away on top.

He has helped Joliet be part of the Midwest Region rankings this year, spotting in at No. 8 this week with a 20-6 record.