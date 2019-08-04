Christopher Columbus High School (Miami) athlete says racial slurs were hurled at him, and now scholarship potential is in jeopardy

A Christopher Columbus High School (Miami) lacrosse player said he was the target of racial slurs during a game between his team and Belen Jesuit Preparatory School.

WPLG reported that rising senior Luther Johnson V. claims the racial slurs were hurled towards him by his opponents, but it was Johnson V who ended up banned from playing lacrosse and his other sport: football. Johnson V’s scholarship potential is now in question after the incident.

“That’s my future, my college future, for playing sports if I want to play sports,” Johnson V. told WPLG.

The ban is a half-season suspension from lacrosse and a full-season of football. As Johnson is a rising senior, this makes college sports prospects considerably more difficult in what would be a pivotal year to impress coaches.

Johnson claims that players on Belen Jesuit Preparatory School used language that was racist. They also made death threats.

Johnson V’s is filing a lawsuit in civil court against the Florida High School Athletic Association, claiming the verdict to ban him was unfair and racially motivated, per WPLG.

Two weeks before that incident occurred, Johnson V was suspended for an unsportsmanlike play during a lacrosse game between Christopher Columbus and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida).