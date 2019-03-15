Christopher Speller voted Super 25 Top Star for championship performance

Christopher Speller, who led Rangeview with 17 points in the championship game, was voted the Week 14 Super 25 Top Star.

He scored 17 as the No. 3 Raiders (Aurora, Colo.) took down top-seeded Chaparral (Parker, Colo.) on March 9.

With the win, Rangeview closed the season on a 19-game winning streak.

Speller received 18,441 votes, more than 34 percent of the final tally.

FINAL VOTE: Week 14 Boys Basketball Top Star

He topped Day’Ron Sharpe, whose 26-point, 16-rebound performance helped South Central (Winterville, N.C.) defeat No. 1 Milbrook (Raleigh, N.C.) in the Final Four.

Sharpe finished the vote with 13,397 votes and more than 25 percent of the total.

In third place was Lucas Monroe of Abington (Pa.), who scored 24 points in a first-round playoff game. He had about 16.5 percent of the vote, 8,754 total.

Jayden Turner of Southwest Guilford (N.C.) also finished with more than 15 percent of the final tally, 7,984 votes.

Rangeview finished the season 26-2 and is currently No. 8 in the frontier region.

Speller averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in about 23 minutes per game as a junior this season, according to MaxPreps.