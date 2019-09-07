Arizona HS quarterback Chubba Purdy scores 10 touchdowns in 4OT victory

Chubba Purdy is showing again and again he is the real deal.

On Friday night, he led Perry (Gilbert, Arizona) to a 68-67 four-overtime win over Red Mountain (Mesa, Arizona) in which Purdy scored all 10 touchdowns for the Cougars.

Purdy finished with 299 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air and 110 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground, according to Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic. Purdy also completed a two-point conversion.

The last time an Arizona high school football player had 10 touchdowns was current Arizona Cardinals running back DJ Foster in 2011, according to Obert.

Red Mountain scored the final 10 points in the fourth quarter to force an overtime. That’s when Purdy went into hyperdrive.

Three of his rushing touchdowns came in the first three overtime periods, according to Brittany Bowyer of the East Valley Tribune.

.@chubbapurdy takes it in in 3OT. Extra point is good. We are tied here at 61-61. 4th OT on deck! #RMvsPerry #VXLive pic.twitter.com/eoTntvvS2Y — Brittany Bowyer (@bbowyer07) September 7, 2019

In the fourth overtime, he completed a touchdown pass to tight end Broc Lane. It was the second time those two connected in the end zone Friday.

Red Mountain followed that with a touchdown of its own, but failed to put away the two-point conversion.

Perry managed to hang on to the 68-67 win.

Purdy, a Louisville commit, is a four-star ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback and No. 8 player in Arizona.

Last season, Purdy’s first as a starter, he threw for 3,422 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he had 1,156 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Perry is 2-1 after three games this season.