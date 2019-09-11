Chubba Purdy '100 percent' committed to Louisville after heightened attention from 10-TD game

Chubba Purdy takes pride in the fact that he’s a man of his word so he’s not moved by heightened attention from college coaches after delivering what will likely go down as one of the top performances of the year.

Last Friday, the Perry High School (Gilbert, Arizona) quarterback scored 10 touchdowns to lead the Pumas to a thrilling 68-67 four-overtime win over Red Mountain (Mesa, Arizona).

Yes, really.

Purdy posted 299 passing yards and five touchdowns and 110 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Before Friday’s win, Purdy’s highest touchdown total for a game was eight.

“It was pretty crazy now that I’ve had time to let is all set in,” Purdy said. “It was amazing! I’ve gotten a few texts from coaches, but I’m not wavering in my commitment to Louisville. That’s where I want to be, that’s who I’m focused on.”

Last season, in his first year as a starter, Purdy threw for 3,422 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also racked up 1,156 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

After the mind-boggling performance last week, Purdy said Purdue and Kansas contacted him “just to check in,” but said they stopped short of applying any pressure.

Purdy maintained that he’s “100 percent” committed to the Cardinals.

“I really want to play for coach (Scott) Satterfield,” Purdy said. “Everyone really trusts him and the team is playing well. I really feel like that’s the best situation for me.”

Purdy admitted that he’s watched the game film from last Friday “a couple times,” but now he and his teammates have put the big win behind them and are solely focused on O’Connor High School (Phoenix) on Friday.

“I’m definitely not chasing that performance at all because I don’t really care about stats,” Purdy said. “I take each game with a different approach. If it happens again then great, but if not then great as long as we get the win.”

