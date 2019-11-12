Where are they now? The Class of 2010 in boys basketball

As boys basketball Early Signing Period gets underway Wednesday, a new cast of players hoping to be the stars of the future will officially end their recruitment.

On this day, fans will see which schools sign the best high school prospects and position themselves for success in the coming seasons.

With that in mind, let’s take a look back to the signing class one decade ago, the 2010 class, and what became of its top recruits.

High school stats and info are compiled from MaxPreps or the player biography on the respective college websites, unless otherwise stated. The class ranking is based on the 247Sports Composite.

Harrison Barnes

School: Ames (Iowa)

College: North Carolina

NBA team: Sacramento Kings

Noteworthy: Barnes looked like the next big thing when he enrolled at North Carolina as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2010. Named the 2009-10 ALL-USA Player of the Year, he averaged 27.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game, became the school’s all-time leader in points and lead Ames to back-to-back undefeated championships. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, where he won a title in 2015 and has since played for the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.