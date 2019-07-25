The Class of 2020: The top 20 athletes in the Class of 2020

As the Class of 2019 begins college, it’s time to look toward the next crop of high school seniors who are likely to star for their teams this coming season.

This list is not ordered solely by talent. Instead, the USA TODAY High School Sports staff looked at the intrigue of players and excitement they may provide in their respective sports, each of whom have immense ability and appear likely to play at the professional level, if they so choose.

With that, here are 20 names to know in the Class of 2020.

20. Julian Fleming

School: Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pennsylvania)

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Ohio State

The ALL-USA Second Team selection and ALL-USA Pennsylvania Offensive Player of the Year racked up 78 receptions, more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he had four interceptions, three of which were pick-sixes.

Punting in his direction? Good luck.

Choose a side of the field to watch him. You won’t be disappointed.

Elite at using his speed to create space after the catch, Fleming gets by defenders with apparent ease. And when defender is on him tightly, Fleming has the size, ability and hands to go up and make the catch.

Committed to Ohio State, Fleming is one of the most exciting offensive weapons in high school football. He’s ranked No. 4 in the Chosen 25, and listed at 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, he looks to be someone who will be able to contribute at the college level immediately.

Fleming has progressed year after year. When he joined the team his freshman season, he put up 956 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Sophomore year, the numbers jumped up to 1,462 yards and 20 scores. You saw his stats from junior year, which landed him on the ALL-USA Second Team Offense.

In his final year of high school, Fleming will look to break his marks one more time and lead Southern Columbia to its third consecutive championship.