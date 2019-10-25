Clemson adds another major basketball recruit in 4-star F Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Clemson added a major basketball recruit to its Class of 2020 on Wednesday. It didn’t even need to wait 24 hours to add another.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a four-star forward from the NBA’s Latin American Academy in Mexico City, committed to the Tigers and simultaneously announced his intention to re-classify from the Class of 2021 to 2020. The moves were first reported by 247Sports.

After spending his last season at Lake Forest Academy in Illinois, Prosper transferred to the NBA’s Latin American Academy in Mexico City to finish his high school career. That has paved the way for an early graduation that will accommodate his decision to reclassify and join Clemson for the 2020-21 season.

A 6-foot-7, versatile playmaker, Prosper is seen as a two-way contributor at his best when he’s defending with length and quickness and slashing to the rim at the other end.

Both of Clemson’s current commits in the Class of 2020 are four-star forwards who have joined the class in the span of 48 hours, with Prosper joining in-state star P.J. Hall.