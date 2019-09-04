WATCH: Clemson commit Paul Tchio scores big man TD, celebrates in greatest, wildest way possible

Offensive linemen don’t get the opportunity to score touchdowns too often, so when they do, the celebrations can be epic.

That was certainly the case with Paul Tchio, an offensive lineman from Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Clemson commit who somehow found himself on a direct snap play in the red zone.

The concept of Tchio as an enormously oversized running back is nothing short of terrifying. Tchio is 6-foot-5, 299 pounds of sheer muscle mass, and he has quickness and speed that absolutely defies his overall size. He’s an offensive lineman that moves like a college linebacker, and that athleticism has rarely been more striking than on this touchdown:

Offensive lineman Paul Tchio with the BIG MAN TD 😤 @paul__taco pic.twitter.com/71nMJdVq9Z — Overtime (@overtime) September 3, 2019

The scoring play helped lift Milton to a 45-0 rout of crosstown rival Alpharetta (Ga.) High School, and emerged as the clear highlight of an otherwise one-sided game. That may or may not prove to be the last time Tchio scores a touchdown. If it is, let the record show that he absolutely made the most of his celebratory moment.